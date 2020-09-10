Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts will not reapply for Supplemental SNAP

By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 9, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even after efforts from local food banks and State Senators, Gov. Ricketts says he won’t extend the Supplemental SNAP program. This program allowed all people within SNAP to maximize the dollar amount of benefits received. The governor says things are slowly going back to normal. He says there’s no reason to extend the program as Nebraska has the second-lowest unemployment rate in the U.S. The Food Bank of Lincoln’s director Scott Young said without this, it’ll put more strain on them.

“There’s a greater need than there’s ever been,” Young said. He also said food distribution has gone up by 80 percent in July and Aug.

“Without these extended snap benefits, more people will need more food from the charitable food system,” Young said. Gov. Ricketts choosing not to extend the emergency supplemental snap program that currently gives a family of four on SNAP an extra $146 a month.

“There’s a variety of programs out there that are being extended,” Gov. Ricketts said. “But this is just one of them that’s not because it’s income-based.” One of the programs the state reapplied for Wednesday is Pandemic EBT. This program helps children on the free and reduced lunch program who don’t have access to these meals because they are learning remotely. The governor said 40 percent of people already using SNAP qualify for the maximum benefits.

State Senator John McCollister and 19 other State Senators sent Gov. Ricketts a petition to change his mind as he said people still need this money. He also said there’s one glaring issue with Gov. Ricketts’s argument.

“Why would Nebraska choose to not do that when 49 other states have chosen to do the program,” Sen. McCollister said. “It makes no sense to me.”

Officials said this program would have minimal costs associated with it, but costs the state has already put money into.

“What you want to do is really start stepping things down and this is part of that,” Gov. Ricketts said. “We’re getting back to a more normal life.”

“We’re going in the right direction in Nebraska,” Sen. McCollister said. “But we shouldn’t quit now. We need to feed those people as long as the program lasts.”

The deadline for the state to reapply for this program is Thursday. Scott Young at the Food Bank of Lincoln says he’s still hopeful Gov. Ricketts will change his mind and reapply.

