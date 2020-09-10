Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against City of Lincoln challenging current DHM

(MGN)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A class-action lawsuit was filed in Lancaster County District Court on Thursday against the City of Lincoln challenging the current Directive Health Measures.

According to a release by Berry Law Firm, who filed the suit, “in addition to establishing that these mandates are void, the lawsuit seeks damages for the economic harm they have caused to Lincoln’s business owners and employees. For this reason, we have filed the lawsuit as a class action.”

The release says the suit has been filed at the “request of numerous business owners and employees who simply want the opportunity to earn a living without the unlawful intervention of government.”

Currently, the DHM put in place by the City of Lincoln officials requires masks be worn while inside businesses and also limits capacity at restaurants and bars.

