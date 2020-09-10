LPD cites Madsen’s Bowling & Billiard’s for violating DHM guidelines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards received another citation on Wednesday for violating local Directed Health Measure guidelines.

The Lincoln Police Department said that on Wednesday, during a pandemic enforcement check, officers saw staff and customers not wearing masks at the business.

LPD said the business' owner, Thomas Madsen, was issued a ticket for violating the current DHM.

This comes as just days ago, on Sunday, officers spotted employees and customers not wearing masks during a compliance check. In response to the Sunday violation, LPD didn’t issue any citations but said charges will be filed by the Lincoln City Attorney.

Madsen is already facing a misdemeanor charge for a DHM violation in August after the city ordered the closure of the business multiple times.

