LPD: Suspect fires shot at woman, drives away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who knocked on an acquaintance’s door, pointed a gun at her and fired a shot in her direction.

Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were doing a welfare check on a 46-year old woman at her home on Euclid Avenue where she told officers about an incident two weeks earlier.

LPD said the woman shared with officers that on August 26, an acquaintance was knocking on her door with a hard object and when she opened the door, he pointed a gun at her, fired one shot in her direction and then drove away.

The woman told officers she feared for her life. LPD said while officers were at her home, the acquaintance, identified as 66-year-old Theodore Buford Jr., came by and was arrested.

LPD said officers found a bullet hole and shell casings. Buford turned over his gun to police and is facing terroristic threats charges, as well as use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.

