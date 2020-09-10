Man says group assaulted, robbed him Thursday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent robbery where a man said after being assaulted, his wallet and phone were stolen.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers received a report that a 39-year-old man was missing and the caller thought the man may be in danger.

Responding officers started searching for the 39-year-old, finding him near N 48th and Huntington Streets in Northeast Lincoln.

The man told officers he was visiting a person in another area of town on 25th Street and while he was outside, getting ready to meet that person, he said a group of people assaulted him.

LPD said the man reported that his money, phone, billfold and EBT card were stolen in the incident.

Officers said they took the man to the hospital for cuts and bruises.

LPD is investigating this case. If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call police at (402) 441-6000.

