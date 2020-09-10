More Cool, Wet Weather Expected Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our run of cool and wet weather will continue on Friday across the coverage area as another round of scattered showers with an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible as another disturbance passes through the area.

Cloudy, cool, and wet weather remains possible on Friday across eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Rain isn’t expected to be heavy - but an additional 0.25″ to 0.50″ will be possible across eastern Nebraska.

With clouds and rain in the area through most of Friday, temperatures should stay on the cool side again to finish the work week as highs top out in the upper 50s to low 60s for most areas.

Below average temperatures are expected on Friday across the state. (KOLN)

Some showers could potentially linger into early on Saturday morning, but Saturday should be mainly dry and warmer as temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 70s. Sunday should see similarly pleasant conditions with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. By next week, temperatures look to jump back to the low 80s with mainly sunny skies and mainly dry weather expected.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.