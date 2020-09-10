Nebraska Supreme Court releases ruling on ballot initiatives

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Supreme Court made two major rulings on Thursday, pulling a medical marijuana vote from the November ballot, but reversing the Secretary of State’s decision and allowing a gambling initiative to be voted on.

The decisions were handed down just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Both ballot initiatives received more than the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot. However, Secretary of State Bob Evnen ruled that the gambling initiative, “failed to comply with the single-subject rule in the Nebraska Constitution and are confusing.”

It was then passed along to the Nebraska Supreme Court for the ruling where that decision was overturned.

Therefore, the gambling initiative will appear on the ballot in November.

The vote was 4-3 in favor.

The medical marijuana initiative was approved by Evnen, but Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner filed a lawsuit challenging its legality.

“express a different primary purpose” and " secondary purpose is not naturally and necessarily connected to its general subject."

The Supreme Court sided with Wagner, saying the initiative violated the single-subject rule, and constituted it as 'logrolling’, which is illegal in Nebraska.

The vote was 5-2 against medical marijuana.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.