Advertisement

Nebraska Supreme Court releases ruling on ballot initiatives

(MGN)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Supreme Court made two major rulings on Thursday, pulling a medical marijuana vote from the November ballot, but reversing the Secretary of State’s decision and allowing a gambling initiative to be voted on.

The decisions were handed down just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Both ballot initiatives received more than the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot. However, Secretary of State Bob Evnen ruled that the gambling initiative, “failed to comply with the single-subject rule in the Nebraska Constitution and are confusing.”

It was then passed along to the Nebraska Supreme Court for the ruling where that decision was overturned.

Therefore, the gambling initiative will appear on the ballot in November.

The vote was 4-3 in favor.

Read The Full Ruling on Gambling Initiative Here

The medical marijuana initiative was approved by Evnen, but Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner filed a lawsuit challenging its legality.

The Supreme Court sided with Wagner, saying the initiative violated the single-subject rule, and constituted it as 'logrolling’, which is illegal in Nebraska.

The vote was 5-2 against medical marijuana.

Read the Full Ruling on Medical Marijuana Here

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More Cool, Wet Weather Expected Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
More clouds, rain, and cool weather expected Friday.

News

Patrol: Nebraska motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A woman died this week after her motorcycle collided with a tractor in central Nebraska, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.

News

Man says group assaulted, robbed him Thursday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent robbery where a man said after being assaulted, his wallet and phone were stolen.

News

LPD: Suspect fires shot at woman, drives away

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who knocked on an acquaintance’s door, pointed a gun at her and fired a shot in her direction.

Latest News

News

LPD cites Madsen’s Bowling & Billiard’s for violating DHM guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards received another citation on Wednesday for violating local Directed Health Measure guidelines.

News

Funeral for fallen LPD officer to be aired live on 10/11 NOW

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The procession and funeral for fallen Lincoln Police officer Mario Herrera will be held on Saturday morning, and 10/11 NOW will be providing live coverage both on-air and online.

News

UNL December graduation to be virtual event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Press Release
The December graduation joins previous spring and summer ceremonies as virtual events due to COVID-19.

News

UNL moving December 2020 commencement ceremony online

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
UNL's December 2020 graduation ceremony will move online due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

Lincoln dry cleaners hit hard during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve speaks with a business who says they’re lucky it’s still standing.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 8 hours ago