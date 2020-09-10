Advertisement

Patrol: Nebraska motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHTON, Neb. (AP) — A woman died this week after her motorcycle collided with a tractor in central Nebraska, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.

Ava Bratten, 61, of Ashton, was one of two motorcyclists who attempted around 7: 45 p.m. Monday to pass a tractor that was pulling a baler on a rural Sherman County road, investigators said. The tractor made a sudden left turn as the motorcyclists were trying to pass, leading them to hit the tractor and baler, officials said.

Bratten was pronounced dead at the scene. The other motorcyclist, Matthew Bratten, 54, of Ashton, was flown to a hospital in Kearney. The 16-year-old tractor driver was not injured, officials said.

