Recent rainfall not enough to alleviate Omaha-area drought concerns

By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rain that has been falling lately might have helped our dry lawns a bit, but we will need much more rain to catch up with the precipitation we’ve been missing.

Finally, we are receiving much-needed rain. Our area has been in a drought and this recent rainfall is not enough to get us out of it.

“We were 12 inches below average for the year it may help short term with some of the summer numbers we’re not fixing the problem we’re just putting a little dent into it,” said 6 News Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord. “We’ve had anywhere from about one to three inches of rain out of this since Tuesday night.”

The rain might have come a little too late for corn and bean crops in the area. Paul Wenninghoff is a third-generation farmer.

“I think it’s going to affect soybean yields a little bit, the corn yields if anything that really affected us, it was two weeks ten days ago the nonstop heat probably shrunk the yield in our area a little bit because we’re listed as extreme drought,” said Wenninghoff.

Paul says farmers will see the benefit of recent rainfalls next season

“We had good subsoil moisture going into this year and the plants have used a lot of that so what becomes critical now going forward with the fall hopefully some rains snow in the winter. As much as people don’t want snow, but that’s all very important to help recharge our subsoil moisture and that’s the big thing looking forward to crop year 2021,” said Wenninghoff.

Right now, people are thinking about Halloween and the upcoming holidays, and they’re hoping the rain helped the crop that produces the jack-o-lanterns and the pie.

“I think the pumpkins should be a fairly good supply, as far as helping them, it didn’t hurt them,” said Wenninghoff. “But the pumpkins are getting ripe and soon if anything the season will probably move up a little bit.”

Even with the recent rainfall, our area remains dry, the burn bans in Douglas and Pottawattamie county are still in effect.

