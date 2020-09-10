Seim sparks unbeaten start at Cross County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Carter Seim was a 1,000-yard rusher last year as a sophomore at Cross County. Seim is well on his way to reaching the century mark again in 2020. In fact, he may get to four figures midway through the regular season.

Seim has nearly 590 rushing yards through the Cougars' first three games. The shifty, speedy running back’s production has helped Cross County to an undefeated start. The Cougars have wins over Blue Hill, Clarkson/Leigh, and Thayer Central, all of which were blowout victories. As a result, Cross County is ranked #1 in Class D1 in the latest state ratings.

Cross County hosts perennial 8-man power Howells-Dodge on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in Stromsburg.

