Students petition against proposed NU budget cuts

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The effects of COVID-19 are being felt far and wide.

The University of Nebraska is no different.

It’s proposed a second round of cuts that would save $22 million, but cut several majors and programs. One of the majors that would be eliminated is dance.

Right now there are 23 students majoring in it and students tell 10/11 NOW the loss of the program would be devastating. But a petition to keep it is gaining steam.

Majoring in dance is what brought senior Venessa Rodriguez to the University of Nebraska.

“I found my home here, and dance has a whole has saved me throughout my life,” said Rodriguez.

Like many other students we spoke with, the program helped her gain confidence and played a major role in shaping her as a person. Now the news of the proposed cut is shocking.

“I was just so confused. I was like what do you mean the dance program is going to be cut? We just got a new building and felt like we were finally being seen and then all of a sudden they want to cut the program completely,” said Rodriguez.

If eliminated, the university would be the only Big Ten school without the program.

Other proposed cuts would eliminate the department of textiles, merchandising and fashion design, a hospitality program, and the intercollegiate athletics administration specialization.

“It was really emotional and sad, but made me fired up more than anything and ready to fight for the program I love,” said Gayle Rocz.

Rocz just graduated with the major and started a petition that has nearly 5,500 signatures and is planning a socially-distant event on October 2th to help spread the word.

“We’re here to stay, we’re here to fight, even if people don’t want us, we’re still going to be here to try our best to make sure future college students have a place to dance,” said Rodriguez.

In the announcement, Chancellor Ronnie Green said this is, “The only way to face this is head-on, together. While very difficult, I am confident we can do so and emerge stronger on the other side”.

The university says it will hold hearings on the recommendations over the next two months and want to hear people’s concerns. It will make its final decision in November.

You can find the petition by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

