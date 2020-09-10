UNL December graduation to be virtual event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s December commencement is shifting to an online celebration due to COVID-19 concerns.

The decision mirrors changes made to the university’s commencement exercises in May and August. Along with the online celebration, the university is also allowing all May, August and December 2020 graduates the opportunity to participate in any future commencement ceremony with special recognition.

The online celebration for graduate and undergraduate students will feature a livestream at 9:00 a.m. Dec. 19 (the same day undergraduate exercises were previously scheduled). Details about the speaker and program will be announced. Final details regarding College of Law commencement, which is usually held separately from undergraduate and graduate ceremonies, are pending.

All December 2020 graduates — including those from the College of Law — will receive a Go Big Grad celebration box that includes items to commemorate their achievement.

The final day for Huskers to apply to receive a degree during December commencement is Sept. 11. Students can access the university web page for information on applying for graduation.

Information about the changes to December commencement and how to access the livestream will be announced on the university’s commencement webpage.

