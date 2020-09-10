UNL moving December 2020 commencement ceremony online

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska - Lincoln will hold December commencement online over concerns of COVID-19, the university announced Thursday.

The change followed similar moves made by UNL in May and August to hold commencement ceremonies virtually.

The university said the graduation celebration will take place on Dec. 19.

Graduates will also receive a celebration box from UNL to award their achievements.

In addition to the move online, the university stated that all 2020 UNL graduates will be given an opportunity to take part in any future commencement ceremony with special recognition.

