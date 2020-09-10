Advertisement

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch reopening with new health requirements

Vala's reopening next week with new health guidelines, like mask requirements
Vala's reopening next week with new health guidelines, like mask requirements(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Vala’s Pumpkin Patch will be opening to the public on Sept. 18th. The farm is reopening with stricter health and safety regulations, to protect people from the pandemic. Things like mask requirements, sanitizing stations and more hand washing stations are all new features.

“We had several different scenarios looking at all different possibilities, from having a good season to a really bad season, or not opening up at all and what that would look like financially,” said owner Tim Vala.

The team at Vala’s works all year for their shortfall season. Vala said reopening is a balance of staying busy and also keeping people safe.

Right now, Vala doesn’t know how the pandemic will affect attendance this year.

“We usually get over 350,000 people every year,” said Vala.

Vala said planning for this season was stressful, especially because they didn’t know how much money to reinvest into the farm. Because of the uncertainty, they didn’t pave the path by their Harvest Barn as they had planned to.

This season comes with new sanitizing stations, roped off lines at food places and mask requirements.

“We’re going to have people wear masks inside, and if they can’t social distance in lines or things like that,” said Vala.

The lack of football may also factor into Vala’s busyness. He hopes this means the crowds will be more spread out.

“Our key peak days are usually mid-October on a Saturday when there is a bye-week for football,” said Vala.

Vala said the theme for this year is adjusting as they go. He said right now, the farm has no cap on the number of people allowed in, but that it could change at any moment with any DHM.

“There are a lot more details that we have to think about,” said Vala. “It’s a moving target.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University president confident in COVID-19 response, happy about enrollment increase

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
For the University of Nebraska, this week has held good and bad news. The good news is enrollment is up, in a year where most universities can’t say the same.

News

University of Nebraska president gives update on UNL's fight against COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Lawsuit filed against City of Lincoln challenging current DHM

Updated: 3 hours ago
A class-action lawsuit was filed in Lancaster County District Court on Thursday against the City of Lincoln challenging the current Directive Health Measures.

News

21 new COVID-19 cases reported at LPS over past week

Updated: 4 hours ago
21 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Public Schools over the past week.

Latest News

News

Felony charges in GI hit & run crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
A 13-year-old girl injured in a Saturday morning accident in Grand Island is in critical condition with back and internal injuries.

News

Nebraska Supreme Court releases ruling on ballot initiatives

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Supreme Court released rulings on two high-interest ballot initiatives on Thursday.

Forecast

More Cool, Wet Weather Expected Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
More clouds, rain, and cool weather expected Friday.

News

Patrol: Nebraska motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A woman died this week after her motorcycle collided with a tractor in central Nebraska, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.

News

Man says group assaulted, robbed him Thursday morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent robbery where a man said after being assaulted, his wallet and phone were stolen.

News

LPD: Suspect fires shot at woman, drives away

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who knocked on an acquaintance’s door, pointed a gun at her and fired a shot in her direction.