Vala’s Pumpkin Patch reopening with new health requirements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Vala’s Pumpkin Patch will be opening to the public on Sept. 18th. The farm is reopening with stricter health and safety regulations, to protect people from the pandemic. Things like mask requirements, sanitizing stations and more hand washing stations are all new features.

“We had several different scenarios looking at all different possibilities, from having a good season to a really bad season, or not opening up at all and what that would look like financially,” said owner Tim Vala.

The team at Vala’s works all year for their shortfall season. Vala said reopening is a balance of staying busy and also keeping people safe.

Right now, Vala doesn’t know how the pandemic will affect attendance this year.

“We usually get over 350,000 people every year,” said Vala.

Vala said planning for this season was stressful, especially because they didn’t know how much money to reinvest into the farm. Because of the uncertainty, they didn’t pave the path by their Harvest Barn as they had planned to.

This season comes with new sanitizing stations, roped off lines at food places and mask requirements.

“We’re going to have people wear masks inside, and if they can’t social distance in lines or things like that,” said Vala.

The lack of football may also factor into Vala’s busyness. He hopes this means the crowds will be more spread out.

“Our key peak days are usually mid-October on a Saturday when there is a bye-week for football,” said Vala.

Vala said the theme for this year is adjusting as they go. He said right now, the farm has no cap on the number of people allowed in, but that it could change at any moment with any DHM.

“There are a lot more details that we have to think about,” said Vala. “It’s a moving target.”

