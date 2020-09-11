Black Hills Energy continues repairs on gas main; 34th and O Street partially reopening to traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Westbound lanes of O Street between 40th and 33rd streets were opened to traffic Friday afternoon.

The eastbound lanes of O street between 33rd and 35th Streets will remain closed through Monday to allow Black Hills Energy technicians and welders to continue work repairing the natural gas main serving homes and businesses in Lincoln. Traffic in the eastbound lanes is expected to partially reopen to traffic on Monday.

A section of O Street was closed on Sept. 4 so that a natural gas main could be repaired.

“We appreciate an area business owner taking the safe step of reporting a suspected natural gas odor and the partnership of Lincoln Fire and Rescue to ensure the safety of the area while our team completes the leak investigation and makes repairs,” stated Brandy Johnson, regional community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy. “The safety of our customers, employees and communities is our highest priority and we are committed to restoring traffic flow in the area as soon as safely possible.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.