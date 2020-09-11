Advertisement

Blue Mass honors fallen officers on Patriot’s Day

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Area law enforcement took a moment out of their Patriot’s Day to honor the first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11, and local officers who have died this year.

It all took place at a Blue Mass service at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Church.

During the mass, local enforcement read the names of officers who’ve died this year.

A Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy reading Troy Bailey’s name, and a Lincoln Police Captain honoring investigator Mario Herrera.

The officers prayed, took communion and recognized the sacrifice of fellow officers, no matter what badge they wear.

“We all cooperate, when I was in state patrol everybody cooperated with everybody and helped each other out, law enforcement is a big family,” Retired NSP Captain Manuel Gallardo who organized the event said.

Following the mass, the clergy blessed police cruisers and the students at Cathedral of the Risen Christ school met officers and gave them notes and artwork to thank them for their service.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tavern on the Square showing ’97 Huskers after loss of football season

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Tavern on the Square is bringing one of the most iconic Husker Football Seasons.

News

Howells-Dodge vs Cross County Interview

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Howells-Dodge vs Cross County Interview

News

Husker store hoping for hail mary Husker football season to keep business alive

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
At Husker Headquarters, Nebraska football is everything. But without a season, they’re not selling any merchandise.

Forecast

Warming Trend Begins This Weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Rector
After several cool days with well below average temperatures, it will be mild this weekend. The weather pattern looks to change for the upcoming week with above average temperatures returning to the area. There is only going to be a few small chances for rain.

Latest News

News

Husker store struggles to stay open without a football season

Updated: 1 hour ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Catholic mass honors law enforcement on 9/11

Updated: 1 hour ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Funeral for fallen LPD officer to be aired live on 10/11; Multiple streets to be closed for procession

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
10/11 NOW will be provide live coverage on air and online Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

News

Suspects arrested after striking cruisers in Lincoln pursuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
NSP said the suspect swerved toward troopers' cruisers on multiple occasions, striking two of them.

News

LSO deputy passes away after suffering heart attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies who passed away Friday morning.

News

High School Football Week 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Check back to this story for scores and highlights as they come in.