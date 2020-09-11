Blue Mass honors fallen officers on Patriot’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Area law enforcement took a moment out of their Patriot’s Day to honor the first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11, and local officers who have died this year.

It all took place at a Blue Mass service at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Church.

During the mass, local enforcement read the names of officers who’ve died this year.

A Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy reading Troy Bailey’s name, and a Lincoln Police Captain honoring investigator Mario Herrera.

The officers prayed, took communion and recognized the sacrifice of fellow officers, no matter what badge they wear.

“We all cooperate, when I was in state patrol everybody cooperated with everybody and helped each other out, law enforcement is a big family,” Retired NSP Captain Manuel Gallardo who organized the event said.

Following the mass, the clergy blessed police cruisers and the students at Cathedral of the Risen Christ school met officers and gave them notes and artwork to thank them for their service.

