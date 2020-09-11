Advertisement

Hands of Heartland expands services

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hands of Heartland has been providing services to people with physical and intellectual disabilities for over 20 years.

Now, its Lincoln branch is expanding those services to help serve even more.

The Lincoln branch opened its doors in July.

It’s always offered services for those who qualify for a Developmental Disability Waiver but now it’s expanding service to those who qualify for the Aged and Disabled Waiver. It’s a service that has been hard to find in the capital city.

Hands of Heartland focuses on individualized care. The rooms in its new Lincoln location are filled with items its guests respond to best.

“People are excited to work on the different programs,” said Brett Samson the president of operations. “We see better outcomes when it’s individually tailored. The one-size-fits-all approach isn’t effective and it’s just not who we are.”

Jennifer Meints helps run the Lincoln branch. She also has a 17-year-old daughter who qualifies for the Aged and Disabled Waiver.

“Unless you have a family member, friend, or someone you trust to care for your child that would otherwise be in a nursing facility, it’s really hard to find someone to care for your child,” said Meints.

Meints says Lincoln has its fair share of DD providers but not A&D.

In expanding its service to this new group of individuals Hands of Heartland says it’s filling an obvious need in the community.

“Services in the individuals home,” said Meints. “If there’s an individual that’s in their 20s and they live on their own we can go there and help them cook meals, take them grocery shopping. Just help them with those activities of daily living.”

For individuals under 18, they can now provide childcare and respite care.

Next Friday they will also be offering a family night.

“From 5 - 9 p.m. if you’re on the A&D or DD waiver you can join us for a fun night of planning activities and we’re going to start that on a regular basis,” said Meints.

