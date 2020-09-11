Advertisement

Hazardous waste collection events happening this weekend

(KFYR)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to dispose of their household hazardous waste at two collection events in September. 

The events are free for Lincoln and Lancaster County residents:

  • Friday, September 11, 3 to 7 p.m., Malcolm Fire and Rescue Station, 150 W. Second St., Malcolm
  • Saturday, September 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., Lincoln

Residents are encouraged to follow pandemic protocols at this event: wear a mask, practice physical distancing, place waste in trunk or rear storage area of vehicles, and do not attend if feeling ill.

Accepted items include pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

Prohibited items include latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, access the Waste Reduction Guide at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: recycle guide).

Residents are reminded that HAZTOGO, Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center, 5101 N. 48th St., has resumed regular hours.  The Center is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment only on the third Saturday each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Appointments may be made at haztogo.com or by calling 402-441-8021.

