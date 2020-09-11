Advertisement

Husker store hoping for hail mary Husker football season to keep business alive

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At Husker Headquarters, Nebraska football is everything. But without a season, they’re not selling any merchandise.

This has the owner hoping for a miracle, or a football season to keep his business alive.

“You do something for 20 years and you can’t even fathom what’s happening right now,” Cheyenne Hemphill, who owns the stores said.

Hemphill said the store has Husker shirts, hats, mugs and even masks, but without a football season there aren’t any customers.

“September’s our biggest month of the year,” Hemphill said. “We normally have people walking in and out of here and would have had a huge weekend last weekend and another big weekend coming up.”

So far, Hemphill has had to close the Husker Headquarters location at the mall, lay off employees and he’s worked the last several months without taking a paycheck.

It’s not how he wanted to celebrate two decades in business.

“We started this business from nothing and we’re proud of where we are after twenty years,” Hemphill said. “Now we’re hoping to celebrate 20 more years.”

He said to make that happen, they need customers and they need the Huskers.

“I’m going to have to see that ball tee’d up before I think there’s going to be a game,” Hemphill said. “But we’re just hoping there’s going to be something soon.”

Right now the store has a 20% off sale to try and bring in customers and to celebrate the anniversary.

The stores at 56th and Highway 2 and 11th and P are open.

