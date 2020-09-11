Advertisement

Lincoln Fire & Rescue to host virtual Patriot Day ceremony

(WCJB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday marks 19 years since the September 11 terror attacks. Many around the country will host ceremonies or pause to pay tribute to those lost.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue invites the public to a virtual Patriot Day Ceremony at 8:45 a.m., Friday. 

The event will pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 and includes a flag raising by the LFR Honor Guard and Pipe and Drum Corps; audio clips from September 11, 2001; a last call bell ceremony; and remarks by Lincoln’s mayor and the interim fire chief.

The event will be broadcast live on LNKTV, the City’s government access channel. It is available on ALLO channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300, and Kinetic channel 1005. The ceremony will also be available on demand at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword:  LNKTV) and //YouTube.com/LNKTVcity. 

