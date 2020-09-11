Advertisement

Lincoln first responders run stairs at Memorial Stadium, remembering 9/11

Lincoln first res ponders took on the challenge of climbing 110 stories of stairs at Memorial Stadium, honoring those who died in the line of duty.
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Among the thousands of Americans who died during the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, 343 were firefighters and 71 were members of law enforcement.

Nineteen years later on that same day, around 6 a.m., Lincoln first res ponders took on the challenge of climbing 110 stories of stairs at Memorial Stadium, honoring those who died in the line of duty.

Members of Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln ROTC members climbing step by step.

They tell 10/11 during this challenge, they remember the sacrifice and bravery of those fallen heroes.

LPD Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said, “We are thinking about what they were thinking about in their last moments. We’re thinking about their bravery. We’re thinking about their heroism. I’m sure that they were scared of the circumstances, at the horror that they confronted, but they didn’t stop. They kept going, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep running these stairs until we ran every single one of them.”

Many of the first res ponders were wearing equipment weighing about 20 pounds. They say it’s a physical aspect, making the challenge of running the stairs harder. They also say it’s symbolic of the weight on their shoulders every day as they go out and serve the community.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

