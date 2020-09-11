Lincoln man killed in rollover crash in Otoe County

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says a Lincoln man was killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday.

The crash took place shortly after Old Cheney Road in Lancaster County becomes C Road in Otoe County.

A sheriff’s office press release says there was a single-car rollover at 11:23 a.m. east of 190th Street.

Investigators say an 18-year-old man was driving east when he lost control and entered the north ditch, causing the vehicle to roll and strike a utility pole.

The driver was transported to a Lincoln hospital for his injuries.

The front-seat passenger, a 15-year-old Lincoln girl, was ejected and also transported to the hospital.

A 23-year-old backseat passenger, identified as Josiah Williams of Lincoln, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The press release says seat belts were not in use.

