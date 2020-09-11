COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department updated the COVID-19 Risk Dial on Friday, maintaining its position in the High Risk (orange) category.

The LLCHD announced that 153 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 4,957. The number of deaths in the community remains at 21. Recoveries are currently at 2,039.

According to LLCHD the biggest reasons for highest week on record (498 cases) in Lancaster County are inmates testing positive and college students. Of today’s new cases, the State Penitentiary consists of 66 of those cases (43%). Individuals ages 18-22 consists of 51 cases (34%).

