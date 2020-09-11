LPD arrests man who stole car in Maryland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they say stole a car, earlier in the week, from another state.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, officers saw a car driving near 12th and O Streets, in downtown, make a right turn to go on S 12th Street. LPD said officers ran the license plate and the car came back as stolen out of Maryland. Officers said the car was stolen on Monday.

LPD said the officer waited until he had backup and then stopped the car at 13th and K Streets.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as 31-year-old Alexander Yetman. LPD said officers confirmed the car was stolen out of Prince George County, Maryland.

LPD said Yetman had a 4.5-inch blade knife in a sheath on his ankle.

Yetman is facing theft by unlawful taking charges, as well as carrying a concealed weapon charges.

