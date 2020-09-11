LPD: Woman punches boyfriend, tries breaking car windows then kicks officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman is facing assault charges after Lincoln police say she punched her boyfriend, tried kicking officers and kicked a corrections officer in the knee.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday September 6, officers were dispatched to an area of Q Street, near N 20th Street and N Antelope Valley Parkway, for a report of a person in a car trying to break windows.

The victim told responding officers that a person he was dating was in his car, trying to break the windows. LPD said officers spoke with them, as well as witnesses.

Officers said 22-year old Taurrencia Ellis punched the victim in the face twice, threw a car mat out of the car and was trying to break the windows.

LPD said they handcuffed Ellis and placed her under arrest. Officers said once she was in the cruiser she tried kicking officers and kicked the window off the track, which damaged the police cruiser.

According to officers, when transporting Ellis to jail, she kicked and injured a corrections officer in the knee.

Ellis is facing domestic assault charges, third degree assault of an officer/healthcare worker charges, as well as destruction of city property and resisting arrest charges.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.