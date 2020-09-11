Advertisement

LSO deputy passes away after suffering heart attack

Deputy Troy Bailey
Deputy Troy Bailey(GoFundMe)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies who passed away Friday morning.

According to an LSO release, Deputy Troy Bailey, 53, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday.

Bailey was a 33-year veteran law enforcement officer having served Lancaster County for 25 years; Lexington Police Department for 4 1/2 years, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office for a year and Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for 2 years. Troy served in a variety of positions at the Sheriff’s Office, including his latest assignment in our Civil Division; he also served as a Patrol Officer, Court Security, Narcotics Investigator, a Field Training Officer, a Defensive Tactics instructor, as a member of our Honor Guard, the deputy sheriff representative on the Lancaster County Merit Commission, Sergeant At Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #29, and a member of the Tactical Response Unit. Troy was a 1985 graduate of Holdrege High School, attended Peru State College and UNL.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover unexpected funeral and medical costs. That can be found here.

Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 14, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the funeral home with services to be held at Horizon Church, 3200 Granger Parkway, time to be announced. Internment will be Wednesday in Trenton, Nebraska.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: High School Football Week 3 Preview

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Watch live at 4 p.m.

News

Black Hills Energy continues repairs on gas main; 34th and O Street partially reopening to traffic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Westbound lanes of O Street between 40th and 33rd streets were opened to traffic Friday afternoon.

News

COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

News

Suspects arrested after striking cruisers in Lincoln pursuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
NSP said the suspect swerved toward troopers' cruisers on multiple occasions, striking two of them.

Latest News

News

Hands of Heartland expands services

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
It’s a service that has been hard to find in the capital city.

News

Nebraska Attorney General issues letter to Big Ten Commissioner demanding transparency

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Attorney General sent a letter to the Big Ten Conference Friday, notifying Commissioner Kevin Warren that the Conference appears to be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act.

News

Lincoln man killed in rollover crash in Otoe County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says a Lincoln man was killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday.

News

Lincoln first responders run stairs at Memorial Stadium, remembering 9/11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Among the thousands of Americans who died that day, 343 were firefighters and 71 were members of law enforcement.

News

Lincoln first responders run stairs at Memorial Stadium, remembering 9/11

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lincoln first responders took on the challenge of climbing 110 stories of stairs at Memorial Stadium, honoring those who died in the line of duty.

News

LPD: Woman punches boyfriend, tries breaking car windows then kicks officers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A woman is facing assault charges after Lincoln police say she punched her boyfriend, tried kicking officers and kicked a corrections officer in the knee.