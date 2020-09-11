LSO deputy passes away after suffering heart attack

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies who passed away Friday morning.

According to an LSO release, Deputy Troy Bailey, 53, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday.

Bailey was a 33-year veteran law enforcement officer having served Lancaster County for 25 years; Lexington Police Department for 4 1/2 years, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office for a year and Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for 2 years. Troy served in a variety of positions at the Sheriff’s Office, including his latest assignment in our Civil Division; he also served as a Patrol Officer, Court Security, Narcotics Investigator, a Field Training Officer, a Defensive Tactics instructor, as a member of our Honor Guard, the deputy sheriff representative on the Lancaster County Merit Commission, Sergeant At Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #29, and a member of the Tactical Response Unit. Troy was a 1985 graduate of Holdrege High School, attended Peru State College and UNL.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover unexpected funeral and medical costs. That can be found here.

Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 14, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the funeral home with services to be held at Horizon Church, 3200 Granger Parkway, time to be announced. Internment will be Wednesday in Trenton, Nebraska.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.