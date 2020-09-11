Nebraska Attorney General issues letter to Big Ten Commissioner demanding transparency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Attorney General sent a letter to the Big Ten Conference Friday, notifying Commissioner Kevin Warren that the Conference appears to be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act.

The Attorney General’s Office is responsible for overseeing compliance with the Act by nonprofit organizations operating in Nebraska.

The Attorney General’s office instructed Conference officials to provide them with documents and records to determine if they have operated in compliance with Nebraska law and their own governing documents.

“In order to receive the advantages to operate as a nonprofit organization in Nebraska, it is imperative that the organization operate with complete transparency regarding its decision-making process. Nebraskans expect transparency from nonprofits operating in this state, and the Big Ten Conference is no exception,” stated Attorney General Doug Peterson.

The letter also asks for times, dates, locations and other specific information relating to the discussions that led up to the postponement of the fall sports season.

Read the full letter here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qNAmpvfCgviJt_DE8pWfyetTW3PcBorj/view?usp=sharing

