Nebraska Attorney General issues letter to Big Ten Commissioner demanding transparency

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Attorney General sent a letter to the Big Ten Conference Friday, notifying Commissioner Kevin Warren that the Conference appears to be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act.

The Attorney General’s Office is responsible for overseeing compliance with the Act by nonprofit organizations operating in Nebraska.

The Attorney General’s office instructed Conference officials to provide them with documents and records to determine if they have operated in compliance with Nebraska law and their own governing documents.

“In order to receive the advantages to operate as a nonprofit organization in Nebraska, it is imperative that the organization operate with complete transparency regarding its decision-making process. Nebraskans expect transparency from nonprofits operating in this state, and the Big Ten Conference is no exception,” stated Attorney General Doug Peterson.

The letter also asks for times, dates, locations and other specific information relating to the discussions that led up to the postponement of the fall sports season.

Read the full letter here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qNAmpvfCgviJt_DE8pWfyetTW3PcBorj/view?usp=sharing

