LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One more cool, cloudy day is expected across the state before we finally see some warmer weather into the upcoming weekend. An upper level low that has been spinning across the Rockies will finally push across the area today, keeping rain chances in the forecast through the late afternoon before chances for rain taper off by late Friday night.

Cool, cloudy weather expected on Friday with chances for light rain through most of the day. (KOLN)

In Lincoln, areas of drizzle and patchy fog will be possible through the morning, with the best chance for some scattered showers and isolated t’storms coming from the late morning and through the mid afternoon. With clouds and rain in the area, temperatures are forecast to stay well below average, with highs in Lincoln around 60°.

Cool temperatures are expected for one more day across the state with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. (KOLN)

Statewide, temperatures will remain well below average, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s with plenty of clouds and areas of light rain through the day. Some showers could possibly linger across eastern Nebraska into early Saturday morning as the upper level low passes over the area.

By Saturday afternoon, it should be mostly sunny and mainly dry with warmer weather. Temperatures to start the weekend should jump back to the upper 60s to low and mid 70s. Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected to round out the weekend on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.