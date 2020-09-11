Warming Trend Begins This Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After several cool days with well below average temperatures, it will be mild this weekend. The weather pattern looks to change for the upcoming week with above average temperatures returning to the area. There is only going to be a few small chances for rain.

An upper level low will move across the area tonight into Saturday so the chance of showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms will continue. The best chance will be in Northern Nebraska near the center of the low. In the southern part of the state, there could be some isolated showers. Areas of fog and drizzle are also possible tonight into Saturday morning. As the low moves east out of Nebraska Saturday afternoon, there could be some isolated to widely scattered showers. The eastern third of the state will likely be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day. By the afternoon, Central and Western Nebraska should be mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s in Northeast Nebraska to the mid to upper 70s in Southwest Nebraska and the panhandle.

A ridge should build into the region Sunday through Wednesday, so it will be mostly sunny and dry each of those days. Highs should return to the low to mid 80s for the first half of next week. That is above average for mid-September.

A cold front looks to move through the area late Wednesday into early Thursday. This will increase cloud cover and bring us a small chance of rain. Highs Thursday and Friday should be in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.