Advertisement

Warming Trend Begins This Weekend

Warming trend will begin this weekend.
Warming trend will begin this weekend.(KOLN)
By Brandon Rector
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After several cool days with well below average temperatures, it will be mild this weekend. The weather pattern looks to change for the upcoming week with above average temperatures returning to the area. There is only going to be a few small chances for rain.

An upper level low will move across the area tonight into Saturday so the chance of showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms will continue. The best chance will be in Northern Nebraska near the center of the low. In the southern part of the state, there could be some isolated showers. Areas of fog and drizzle are also possible tonight into Saturday morning. As the low moves east out of Nebraska Saturday afternoon, there could be some isolated to widely scattered showers. The eastern third of the state will likely be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day. By the afternoon, Central and Western Nebraska should be mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s in Northeast Nebraska to the mid to upper 70s in Southwest Nebraska and the panhandle.

A ridge should build into the region Sunday through Wednesday, so it will be mostly sunny and dry each of those days. Highs should return to the low to mid 80s for the first half of next week. That is above average for mid-September.

A cold front looks to move through the area late Wednesday into early Thursday. This will increase cloud cover and bring us a small chance of rain. Highs Thursday and Friday should be in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Bill's Friday Noon Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

Bill's Friday Morning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Cool and cloudy on Friday with scattered rain showers possible through the day.

Forecast

One More Cool, Cloudy Day...

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
More clouds, rain, and cool weather expected Friday.

Forecast

Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
More cloudy, cool weather on Friday to finish the week.

Latest News

Forecast

More Cool, Wet Weather Expected Friday

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More clouds, rain, and cool weather expected Friday.

Forecast

Brad's Thursday Noon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
Cool and drizzly on Thursday with warming temperatures into the weekend and next week.

Forecast

Drizzle and Light Rain For Thursday and Not as Cold

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Another day with clouds, drizzle and cool temperatures.

Forecast

Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
Rainy Day People

Forecast

Here Comes The Rain Again...

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Ken Siemek
Periods of rain will continue to highlight the forecast over the next few days...before warmer and drier weather returns for most of the upcoming weekend...and beyond.

Forecast

Cold, Breezy, Wet Conditions Continue Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Cloudy conditions continue today with occasional showers, a cold north wind and occasional showers.