What’s happening this weekend in Lincoln

DJ Battle at the Box

Boombox Social is pairing up some of the area’s best DJs to battle on Wednesdays. Whoever produces the strongest mixes and wins the crowd over will move on to the next battle round.

Wednesday 9 p.m. to midnight; Free

Sam Hartley in Concert Live From Lincoln’s Center

From the Broadway tours where he played the Beast in Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast,” “Buddy in Elf The Musical” and most recently as Billy Flynn in “Chicago,” TADA Production is thrilled to welcome home professional actor and Lincoln native Sam Hartley for this special event. Live from Lincoln’s Center will showcase Hartley in an array of songs from all genres.

Saturday and Sunday 7 p.m.; Tickets are $18

Pine Creek Farms Fall Family Harvest Festival

Bring the family and come join Pine Creek Farms for a day in the country and the fresh air. Spend the day shopping over 60 unique crafters, antiquers, repurposers and specialty food exhibitors and vendors.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Free

Tavern On The Square Presents 1997 Husker Football Nebraska vs. Missouri

Let’s take it back to the 90′s…1997 to be exact. Bust out those old Starter jackets and the rest of your 90′s gear and come watch Coach Frost when he was the starting QB. Head over to Tavern on the Square and watch the “flea kicker” game.

Saturday 1 p.m. kickoff; $5 entrance

39th Annual All Makes Auto & Truck Cruise at Havelock

The 39th Annual Havelock All Makes Auto & Truck Show has been converted to a cruise this year. Participating vehicles can park on the streets of Havelock. The cruise will begin at noon and progress north on 56th Street to the first stop, Restore A Muscle Car. The route will continue to Ceresco Park, around Branched Oak Lake to the Boat House restaurant and then return to Havelock.

Sunday at 12 p.m.; Free

