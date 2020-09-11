Advertisement

What’s happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nice weather is returning for the weekend, and if you’re looking for something to do, here are your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

DJ Battle at the Box

Boombox Social is pairing up some of the area’s best DJs to battle on Wednesdays. Whoever produces the strongest mixes and wins the crowd over will move on to the next battle round.

Wednesday 9 p.m. to midnight; Free

More info: HERE

Sam Hartley in Concert Live From Lincoln’s Center

From the Broadway tours where he played the Beast in Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast,” “Buddy in Elf The Musical” and most recently as Billy Flynn in “Chicago,” TADA Production is thrilled to welcome home professional actor and Lincoln native Sam Hartley for this special event. Live from Lincoln’s Center will showcase Hartley in an array of songs from all genres.

Saturday and Sunday 7 p.m.; Tickets are $18

More info: HERE

Pine Creek Farms Fall Family Harvest Festival

Bring the family and come join Pine Creek Farms for a day in the country and the fresh air. Spend the day shopping over 60 unique crafters, antiquers, repurposers and specialty food exhibitors and vendors.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Tavern On The Square Presents 1997 Husker Football Nebraska vs. Missouri

Let’s take it back to the 90′s…1997 to be exact. Bust out those old Starter jackets and the rest of your 90′s gear and come watch Coach Frost when he was the starting QB. Head over to Tavern on the Square and watch the “flea kicker” game.

Saturday 1 p.m. kickoff; $5 entrance

More info: HERE

39th Annual All Makes Auto & Truck Cruise at Havelock

The 39th Annual Havelock All Makes Auto & Truck Show has been converted to a cruise this year. Participating vehicles can park on the streets of Havelock. The cruise will begin at noon and progress north on 56th Street to the first stop, Restore A Muscle Car. The route will continue to Ceresco Park, around Branched Oak Lake to the Boat House restaurant and then return to Havelock.

Sunday at 12 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

News

Lincoln Fire & Rescue to host virtual Patriot Day ceremony

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The event will pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

News

University president confident in COVID-19 response, happy about enrollment increase

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
For the University of Nebraska, this week has held good and bad news. The good news is enrollment is up, in a year where most universities can’t say the same.

News

University of Nebraska president gives update on UNL's fight against COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch reopening with new health requirements

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Vala's Pumpkin Patch reopening with new health requirements, like mask requirements and adding more sanitizing stations.

News

Lawsuit filed against City of Lincoln challenging current DHM

Updated: 14 hours ago
A class-action lawsuit was filed in Lancaster County District Court on Thursday against the City of Lincoln challenging the current Directive Health Measures.

News

21 new COVID-19 cases reported at LPS over past week

Updated: 14 hours ago
21 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Public Schools over the past week.

News

Felony charges in GI hit & run crash

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
A 13-year-old girl injured in a Saturday morning accident in Grand Island is in critical condition with back and internal injuries.

News

Nebraska Supreme Court releases ruling on ballot initiatives

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Supreme Court released rulings on two high-interest ballot initiatives on Thursday.

Forecast

More Cool, Wet Weather Expected Friday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
More clouds, rain, and cool weather expected Friday.