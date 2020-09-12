C and L Dairy Sweet reopens after tornado

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Lincoln’s sweet staples is reopening it’s doors after a tornado destroyed it last summer.

C and L Dairy Sweet is back in business Saturday afternoon. They’re located at their previous location on W. Van Dorn St., but they have a new trailer.

The slogan is “Same Tradition, New Generation" since the original owner, Hap Loomis, is passing it on to her children and grand children.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Tiffany Blackwell, C and L Dairy Sweet owner. “There’s been a lot of moving parts, and we’ve had so many instrumental people come together to where it is now. It’s definitely a family event to get this thing ready, so it’s awesome, and I’m just trying to digest it. I don’t know if really have words for it yet.”

The ice cream shop is also partnering with other food trucks at the lot. C and L is only accepting cash and will be closed on Mondays.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.