Fantastic Finish to the Weekend...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and dry weather is on tap to return to finish the weekend on Sunday as an upper level ridge builds back into the Central Plains. In fact, it should be extremely nice day if you’re trying to get outside. In Lincoln, sunny skies are expected through the day with light northwest winds eventually turning to the east at less than 10 MPH. Temperatures will be warmer - but fairly seasonal for mid-September with highs in the upper 70s for Lincoln.

Sunny skies and warmer weather will also dominate the rest of the state as well. Temperatures should reach the 80s to near 90° across central and western Nebraska.

Next week looks to remain sunny and dry with temperatures holding fairly steady in the low to mid 80s in Lincoln. A cold front will try and push through the area late next week, but it appears to be a dry front right now and won’t bring much in the way of rain chances, though it will knock temperatures down into the mid and upper 70s for Thursday and Friday.

