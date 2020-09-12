Advertisement

Fantastic Finish to the Weekend...

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and dry weather is on tap to return to finish the weekend on Sunday as an upper level ridge builds back into the Central Plains. In fact, it should be extremely nice day if you’re trying to get outside. In Lincoln, sunny skies are expected through the day with light northwest winds eventually turning to the east at less than 10 MPH. Temperatures will be warmer - but fairly seasonal for mid-September with highs in the upper 70s for Lincoln.

Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s are expected on Sunday.
Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s are expected on Sunday.(KOLN)

Sunny skies and warmer weather will also dominate the rest of the state as well. Temperatures should reach the 80s to near 90° across central and western Nebraska.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected to finish the weekend.
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected to finish the weekend.(KOLN)

Next week looks to remain sunny and dry with temperatures holding fairly steady in the low to mid 80s in Lincoln. A cold front will try and push through the area late next week, but it appears to be a dry front right now and won’t bring much in the way of rain chances, though it will knock temperatures down into the mid and upper 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Saturday in Eastern Nebraska.

Forecast

Warming Trend Begins This Weekend

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
After several cool days with well below average temperatures, it will be mild this weekend. The weather pattern looks to change for the upcoming week with above average temperatures returning to the area. There is only going to be a few small chances for rain.

Forecast

Bill's Friday Noon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT

Forecast

Bill's Friday Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:25 AM CDT
Cool and cloudy on Friday with scattered rain showers possible through the day.

Latest News

Forecast

One More Cool, Cloudy Day...

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:27 AM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More clouds, rain, and cool weather expected Friday.

Forecast

Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
More cloudy, cool weather on Friday to finish the week.

Forecast

More Cool, Wet Weather Expected Friday

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More clouds, rain, and cool weather expected Friday.

Forecast

Brad's Thursday Noon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
Cool and drizzly on Thursday with warming temperatures into the weekend and next week.

Forecast

Drizzle and Light Rain For Thursday and Not as Cold

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Another day with clouds, drizzle and cool temperatures.

Forecast

Ken's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
Rainy Day People