Investigator Mario Herrera laid to rest with emotional funeral service, burial

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today Investigator Mario Herrera was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetary in Lincoln. Herrera was a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department. He died on September 7th.

His funeral service happened at Pinnacle Bank Arena, surrounded by fellow officers from all across Nebraska, and even across the country. Herrera’s final journey through Lincoln was surrounded by family and law enforcement officials. Some officers even came from as far as Massachusetts.

“We’re from Weymouth Massachusetts. It’s been very emotional because it brings a lot up of what we’ve been through, with a loss of our officer. We’re here to return the favor and show them what the thin blue line really is, this is a family."

Herrera’s cruiser was parked outside the arena, covered in flowers, thank you notes, and rosaries.

“The majority of people in this country so appreciate and support the service of men like Investigator Herrera, and so many others that put their lives on the line for us every day,” said Senator Suzanne Geist.

The journey to the cemetery was very similar to the drive to the arena, surrounded by supporters and law enforcement officials. The processional was greeted at the cemetery by Patriot Guard Riders.

“It’s a very heartfelt situation," said Scott Knudsen, the Patriot Guard Rider state captain. Knudsen said the guard was requested by the family. "This is a way of showing our honor and respect for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice, especially those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Those who knew Herrera showed up to pay their final respects.

“Just being here today was overwhelming," said Kendra Gondringa. "He touched so many lives, and I just needed to pay my respects to him.”

