LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister remembers Investigator Mario Herrera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chief Jeff Bliemeister had to grieve the loss of a Lincoln Police Investigator in private this week. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 last weekend and couldn’t attend Mario Herrera’s funeral in person, but he did give a video tribute that those in attendance and watching online could see.

Bill Schammert spoke with Chief Bliemeister before the funeral about how the department is doing.

“Right now, members of our organization are doing well. They are so focused on all of the planning for today’s events. They want to ensure this goes off in a manner that truly honors the memory of Mario and does respect for Carrie and her family. And I think that process is all part of the grieving.”

Bliemeister remarked on Herrera’s 23-year record with the department. He commented on Herrera’s caring nature and sense of humor, and noted how he will be missed at the LPD.

“The reality is, Mario is always going to be apart of the culture and the spirit of the Lincoln Police Department,” Chief Bliemeister said. "His coworkers are going to continue to share stories about his influence. And we’re going to take the instance of Aug. 26, and that is forever going to be apart of the instruction of our academy. Things that were done well, and things we could have done a little bit better. All of that is going to be apart of Mario’s memory. And it’s going to live on in every one of us. "

Chief Bliemeister was also able to give a prerecorded message at Investigator Herrara’s funeral.

“It is my hope that all of us lower our emotional guard, even if only for a short time, in order to truly feel and process the grief, confusion, anger and sorrow which is spinning inside each of us,” said Bliemeister. “Acknowledging these emotions is vital to grieving, remembering, and fully honoring Mario’s memory. I’m asking each of you here today, or watching from afar, to momentarily pause. Pause your thoughts and truly allow yourself to experience the incredible support that our community, and our creator, has given us today.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.