Mario Herrera’s brother, Gov. Ricketts, LPD Chief speak at funeral

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement, family, friends and total strangers gathered Saturday morning in Lincoln to pay respects to LPD Investigator Mario Herrera. At his funeral, LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister, Mario Herrera’s older brother and Governor Pete Ricketts gave speeches.

Chief Bliemeister was unable to attend the funeral in person due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, but was able to give a prerecorded message that played at the funeral.

Bliemeister remarked on Herrera’s 23-year record with the department. He commented on Herrera’s caring nature and sense of humor, and noted how he will be missed at the LPD.

“It is my hope that all of us lower our emotional guard, even if only for a short time, in order to truly feel and process the grief, confusion, anger and sorrow which is spinning inside each of us,” said Bliemeister. “Acknowledging these emotions is vital to grieving, remembering, and fully honoring Mario’s memory. I’m asking each of you here today, or watching from afar, to momentarily pause. Pause your thoughts and truly allow yourself to experience the incredible support that our community, and our creator, has given us today.”

Francisco Herrera gave a heartfelt remembrance of his brother, speaking of childhood antics and the work his brother did while in law enforcement.

“He did good, he affected so many people, helped so many people," said Francisco. "He was a good kid, a loving brother, a loving husband, a loving dad. Mario, my brother, I love you, we love you, you have made us all so enormously proud, and we’ll miss you so so much.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked the officer for his diligent work.

“A nation reveals itself, not only by the men it produces, but the men it honors, the men it remembers. Those words were uttered by John F. Kennedy half a century ago, and they’re just as true today as they were then,” Gov. Ricketts said. “Mario represents everything that is good and true and right in our country. He exemplifies what it means to be a man, to be a hero, and to protect others.”

