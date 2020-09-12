PHOTOS & VIDEO: Paying final respects to fallen hero Mario Herrera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement, family, friends and total strangers gathered Saturday morning in Lincoln to pay respects to LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.

A motorcycle hearse carrying an urn with his ashes left Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home at 8:30 a.m. for the pre-funeral procession.

A long line of law enforcement vehicles followed the hearse. Several Lincoln Police officers were able to show their support and grieve in person, thanks to several law enforcement agencies donating staff to help cover the City of Lincoln.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers held their salute as the hearse passed. Around 7,000 people are expected to attend the funeral.

A sea of blue and red lights surrounded Pinnacle Bank Arena where the funeral will begin at 10 a.m.

Interview with LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister:

Bill Schammert talked with Chief Jeff Bliemeister about Mario Herrera prior to Hererra’s funeral. Chief Bliemeister had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and couldn’t attend the funeral in person.

Massachusetts Officers Interview: Jennifer Ortega interviewed officers from Massachusetts, who were attending Herrera’s funeral.

