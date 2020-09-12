Advertisement

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Paying final respects to fallen hero Mario Herrera

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement, family, friends and total strangers gathered Saturday morning in Lincoln to pay respects to LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.

A motorcycle hearse carrying an urn with his ashes left Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home at 8:30 a.m. for the pre-funeral procession.

A long line of law enforcement vehicles followed the hearse. Several Lincoln Police officers were able to show their support and grieve in person, thanks to several law enforcement agencies donating staff to help cover the City of Lincoln.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers held their salute as the hearse passed. Around 7,000 people are expected to attend the funeral.

A sea of blue and red lights surrounded Pinnacle Bank Arena where the funeral will begin at 10 a.m.

Interview with LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister:

Bill Schammert talked with Chief Jeff Bliemeister about Mario Herrera prior to Hererra’s funeral. Chief Bliemeister had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and couldn’t attend the funeral in person.

Massachusetts Officers Interview: Jennifer Ortega interviewed officers from Massachusetts, who were attending Herrera’s funeral.

Caption

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Funeral for fallen LPD Investigator

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch live.

News

Law enforcement hold their salute as the hearse passes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pre-funeral procession for fallen LPD Investigator Mario Herrera

News

Pre-funeral procession leaving funeral home

Updated: 1 hour ago
A motorcycle hearse carrying an urn with his ashes left Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home at 8:30 a.m. for the pre-funeral procession.

News

Long line of law enforcement vehicles in pre-funeral procession

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pre-funeral procession at 35th and Capitol Parkway

Latest News

News

Honoring LPD Investigator Mario Herrera

Updated: 1 hour ago
Law enforcement, family, friends and total strangers gathered Saturday morning in Lincoln to pay respects to LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.

News

Honoring Mario Herrera : Chief Jeff Bliemeister Interview

Updated: 2 hours ago
Honoring Mario Herrera : Bill Schammert talks to Chief Jeff Bliemeister about Mario Herrera prior to Hererra's funeral.

News

Jennifer Ortega interviews officers from Massachusetts

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jennifer Ortega interviewed officers from Massachusetts, who were attending Herrera’s funeral.

News

10/11 Sports Overtime: High School Football Week 3 (Sept. 11)

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Highlights and scores from Friday's high school football games across the 10/11 NOW viewing area.

News

UPDATE: UNL sends out alert on possibly-armed individual

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln sent out a UNL Alert on a possibly-armed individual on Friday.

News

Mask Mandate Lawsuit

Updated: 15 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5