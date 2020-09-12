Tavern on the Square showing ’97 Huskers after loss of football season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Something is definitely missing from Lincoln on Saturdays, last week was supposed to be the first home football game for the Huskers. No Husker football season is a huge loss for business in the Haymarket, that’s why Tavern on the Square is bringing one of the most iconic Husker Football Seasons.

It’s been a lot of opening and closing down for Tavern on the Square.

“We closed down for a little while, then we reopened, then we closed, then we re-opened. It’s been an interesting year,” said Matt Taylor, the bar’s owner.

Now, they said it’s time to actually enjoy some of 2020.

“I think it’s been a tough year for everyone, and now we just need to let a little air out of the ball,” said Taylor.

That’s why for the next four weeks, they’re showing the 97′ Husker Football Season.

“We need to have a little fun. And so that’s what the ’97 Huskers football season is about," said Taylor. "Spoiler alert, it’s a really great season for Husker football.”

It’s a dramatic change from the beginning of the pandemic.

“On a normal game day, we’d start a line at 270 people," said Taylor. "This game day we have a 110 person capacity.”

With more sanitation, they think it’s something people will enjoy.

“We need fun, we need fun for everybody," Taylor said. "Everybody’s had a tough year. Come enjoy yourselves.”

It’s a $5 cover to relive a great Husker season, with now coach Scott Frost at quarterback.

“Runza will be here, Valentino’s will be here, we’re going to have the band roll through," said Taylor. "Everyone wants to do something fun.”

The bar opens up at noon. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

