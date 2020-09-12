Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 145

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 145 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 5,102. Recoveries are up to 2,039. The number of deaths in the community remains at 21.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 89

  • On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by DCHD by midnight the previous day. This brings to 14,407 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
  • The Health Department received no new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at 178. DCHD has confirmed 10,698 county residents have recovered from the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

