UPDATE: UNL sends out alert on possibly-armed individual.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln sent out a UNL Alert on a possibly-armed individual on Friday.

The alert was sent out at around 7:45 p.m. A student reported seeing a possibly-armed individual. This individual is wanted for a possible weapons violation on campus.

According to the alert, this individual last seen in the area of 22nd and W Street. The individual wore a beanie, beige jacket, was on a bike and was carried a blue stuffed animal.

The individual was last seen southbound leaving city campus at 08:45 p.m.

UNLPD has not been able to locate the individual as of yet. According to UNLPD, the individual is currently not on campus.

Please call UNLPD at (402) 472-2222 if you see any suspicious activity.

