“City of Red” pushes for Husker pride this fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a Saturday in the fall with no Husker football. Hundreds of downtown businesses are taking an economic hit right now due to the lack of revenue from game days. However, the “City of Red” initiative is hoping to help these businesses.

There are 900 businesses in downtown Lincoln. Restaurants and retailers take up 200 of the 900. The Downtown Lincoln Association, Convention and Visitors Bureau and Husker Athletics are launching “City of Red” to help fill the streets of Lincoln with Husker pride this fall.

“We don’t have a choice.. it’s either adapt or die and right now we want to adapt to this," said Todd Ogden, Downtown Lincoln Association. "As downtown as a whole we need to support the customers and support the community without football going on downtown which adds hundreds of thousands of people downtown.”

Select restaurants and bars are airing previous Husker games and stories are having specials and discounts.

