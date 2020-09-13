Advertisement

Herrera family thanks community for support

Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.
Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The day after Investigator Mario Herrera’s funeral, his family says it cannot thank the community enough for the support over the last two weeks.

In a post on caringbridge.org, the family writes, “As you can imagine, the last several weeks have been a blur for our family.  From the day Mario was shot until yesterday’s funeral, it felt as though time has stood still.  While it is still very difficult to accept that he is gone, there is some peace in knowing he is laid to rest.  Carrie and the kids have been blessed to have the support of family, friends, the police department, the surrounding communities and the entire country during this tragedy.  There are so many people to thank.  There have been care packages, food donations, financial support, volunteers to take care of everyday tasks, fundraisers, etc. The list goes on and on.  Carrie is forever grateful.   I write this on her behalf as it would literally be impossible for her to individually send a thank you card to every one of you.  She wants you to know she is in the process of opening and reading every single card sent to her.  Please accept this last caring bridge post as an individual ‘thank you’ from Carrie, Carlos, Olivia, Adelina and Celia, as well as all of our extended family.  While things did not end the way we had all hoped, we are forever grateful for the help along the way.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

