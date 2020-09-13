Quiet Weather Expected to Start the Week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast as we head into the day on Monday is a pretty simple one - sunny skies and quiet conditions are expected across the state with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to low 90s.

In Lincoln, it should be another nice day as we start a new work week. Morning lows are expected to dip into the low 50s before rebounding to the low 80s by Monday afternoon - overall it should be a pretty seasonal mid-September day.

Sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s are expected for Lincoln on Monday. Some wildfire smoke could possibly filter into the area through the day on Monday. (KOLN)

Statewide, it should be a clear and cool start to Monday with morning lows generally sitting in the low 50s for most areas.

Clear skies and cool temperatures are expected Sunday night into Monday morning. (KOLN)

With clear skies and light winds, some areas of patchy fog will be possible - mainly in low-lying areas and in the river valleys. By the afternoon, more sunshine is expected across the state. Though we will watch out as some wildfire smoke could possibly drift into parts of the state - in particular across parts of eastern Nebraska.

Temperatures by the afternoon will be coolest in the east, with highs in the low to mid 80s. As you head west, temperatures will be warmer as drier air will be in place. Highs in western Nebraska could reach the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Another sunny, warm day is expected on Monday with highs in the low 80s to low 90s across the state. (KOLN)

The weather for the remainder of the week looks pretty uneventful as a ridge of high pressure should keep things pretty quiet. A cold front will dive through the area Wednesday into Thursday, bringing with it a shift in winds and some cooler weather to finish the work week. Temperatures should dip from the 80s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, into the mid and upper 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Mainly dry weather is expected over the next 7 days. Any chance for rain is pretty slim and any showers we might possibly see will be light and isolated.

