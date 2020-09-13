Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Sunday, September 13, the Health Department reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by DCHD by midnight the previous day. This brings to 14,474 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March. For the week that ended yesterday, Douglas County had 529 positive cases from 7,153 tests for a positivity rate of 7.4%. That compares to 11% positivity rate with 836 cases the week ending August 15 when the Omaha City Council passed the city’s mask mandate.