Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 53
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 53 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 5,155. Recoveries are up to 2,039. The number of deaths in the community remains at 21.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 67
- On Sunday, September 13, the Health Department reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by DCHD by midnight the previous day. This brings to 14,474 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March. For the week that ended yesterday, Douglas County had 529 positive cases from 7,153 tests for a positivity rate of 7.4%. That compares to 11% positivity rate with 836 cases the week ending August 15 when the Omaha City Council passed the city’s mask mandate.
For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page
