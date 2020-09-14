13 new COVID-19 cases among NDCS employees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections is reporting more cases of the Coronavirus among staff members at its facilities.

On Friday, NDCS reported six staff members from the State Penitentiary has tested positive for the virus.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the department reported seven more positive tests, including four from the State Penitentiary and three from the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, which is also in Lincoln.

As it stands right now, NDCS has 26 active cases of the virus among its employees. All 26 are self-isolating at home, according to the department.

