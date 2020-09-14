Arbor Day Farm celebrates AppleJack Festival

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KOLN) — This year, the annual AppleJack Festival at Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City will spread out over three weekends starting on Sept. 19 to allow for health and safety measures amid COVID-19.

The festival will be every Saturday and Sunday between Sept. 19 until Oct. 4 at the Arbor Day Farm at 2611 Arbor Avenue. It will be open Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AppleJack Weekend celebrates the start of the apple harvest. Activities include:

Apple picking in the orchard.

Live music, food trucks, and other activities and entertainment along the trails.

Hand-dipped caramel apples, pie, apple donuts, and fresh-pressed cider.

Playtime in the trees at the Tree Adventure, featuring Treetop Village®. Admission: $13 adults, $11 youth.

Self-guided tours at Arbor Lodge Mansion. Admission: $9 adults, $7 youth.

The AppleJack Festival is an annual tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to the Farm and kicks-off the start of the Fall Harvest at the Farm and seasonal fall activities. To help control crowds and ensure proper social distancing, AppleJack activities will be spread out over three weekends and advance ticket purchasing is strongly encouraged. Masks are required in all indoor public spaces. Hand-washing stations will be located throughout the farm.

Due to limited space, organizers request that tickets should be purchased in advance here: https://www.showclix.com/event/tree-adventure-apple-jack-festival#_ga=2.166595262.1666261520.1599833267-1243933954.1599833267

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.