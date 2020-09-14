Advertisement

Cancer patient uses his story and his dance moves to motivate others

A cancer patient is using his dance moves to inspire others going through a difficult time.
A cancer patient is using his dance moves to inspire others going through a difficult time.
By Mackenzie Huck
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Christopher Taylor grew up a dancer. He calls it his “life candy.” But after a lymphoma diagnosis in July, he decided to hang up his dancing shoes.

“That was my biggest fear going into all this," Taylor said. "Going from being a dancer to not being able to walk, not be able to get out of bed, I’m tripping over curbs, it’s terrifying.”

But last week, he gave dancing another shot after he met another patient at CHI Health St. Elizabeth named Sharyl Mondt. Sharyl said between the pandemic and hospitalization, the last few months have been really challenging for her.

“Everything has come fast for me, really fast, and it’s scary,” Mondt said.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth chaplain Nosheen Rafique said sometimes, a little bit of sunshine can be the best medicine, so she took Sharyl for a walk outside to cheer her up. That’s where they ran into Taylor, and the sun was no longer the only bright spot of the day.

“At CHI we believe in holistic care, so taking care of their body, their mind and their spirit,” Rafique said. “And it just filled my heart with joy to see Christopher dancing.”

Taylor said he felt inspired to share some positivity with a fellow patient, because he’s struggled throughout his own journey.

Taylor sang one of Mondt’s favorite songs for her, Lean On Me, and danced for her.

“I think Lean On Me is just such a great song, and I think it’s also just really appropriate for everything we’ve been going through,” Taylor said. “Just like the song says, you have to lean on those around you.”

Taylor and Mondt say they hope to continue their new friendship, and exchanged phone numbers to keep in contact. Mondt said she hopes to one day use her story to inspire someone else, just like Taylor did for her.

