Detached garage fire overnight in north Lincoln

LFR says the cause is currently under investigation
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a detached garage fire in north Lincoln overnight.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says a detached garage that caught fire overnight has been completely destroyed.

Firefighters were called to the area of 43rd and Baldwin just before midnight. Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg says crews could see large flames in the area from several blocks away. 10/11 NOW also captured the large fire from our Skyview camera.

Crews were able to knock down the fire not long after they arrived on scene.

Chief Gegg says a couple power lines also caught fire and went down as a result, but did not knock out power to the area.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

