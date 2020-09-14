Ecstasy, marijuana, handgun found during I-80 traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating multiple controlled substances and a firearm during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sutherland.

Troopers observed an eastbound Kia Optima traveling at 101 miles per hour on I-80 near mile marker 152 at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 970 pills of suspected ecstasy, four pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun.

The driver, 22-year-old Jabreel Castleberry of Kentwood, Michigan, and passenger, 19-year-old Nyesha Gill Johnson of Wyoming, Michigan, were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Castleberry was additionally cited for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Both were lodged in Keith County Jail.

