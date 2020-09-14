Advertisement

Foster Care Review Office releases annual report

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here in Nebraska, there are over 6,200 children in foster care and a newly released report looks at those individual cases. 10/11 NOW dug into the findings to see what had changed over the last year.

10/11 NOW spoke with the Foster Care Review Office, they told us the report found that some progress had been made in both child welfare and juvenile justice systems, but there are still many problems and new issues that have been identified.

This data comes after tracking more than 7,000 children who were in out-of-home care for one or more days here in Nebraska.

“For each year, we really want to know the status, how many children are in out-of-home care, where are they and whats going on in their lives at the moment,” said Katherine Bass, Research Director at the Foster Care Review Office.

One thing that stood out, the number of state wards increased over the last year after two years of decline.

“It was overall a stable population.. this is happening at the same time as all of the concerns about do we know about all of the child abuse that is happening, but we really haven’t seen a decrease in children in out of home care at all,” said Bass.

A positive, for the past few years, they’ve noticed a lot of kids placed in homes of family members, at a rate of 96%, much higher than the national average.

“So about 50% of that group were talking about are in foster care but are living with someone they already had a relationship so that reduces their trauma overall,” said Bass.

Most children come in due to neglect and over the last year for 24% of the children no progress was made.

“That is concerning that we have that large of a number where no progress is being made towards permanency,” said Executive Director, Monika Gross.

They hope this data can be used by leaders and policymakers to determine the direction our child welfare and juvenile justice systems will go from here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

