Husker Isaac Gifford helping coach at Lincoln Southeast

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just a year after graduating from Lincoln Southeast, Isaac Gifford probably didn’t think he would be helping the Knights football team. But as Nebraska’s football season remains postponed, the Husker freshman is volunteer coaching, helping LSE to a 3-0 start.

Also helping coach the Knights is Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers.

“It’s great having Isaac back to help out again and just being a teammate. Coach Rogers has come in with our d-line and brings a lot of energy and a lot of knowledge to the game,” said senior wide receiver Derek Branch.

Lincoln Southeast is scheduled to play Creighton Prep on Friday.

